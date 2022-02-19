[U: Launched]Launch Spotlight: Northrop Grumman to launch a Cygnus resupply vehicle to the ISS

A Northrop Grumman Antares 230+ is set to launch a Cygnus resupply vehicle to the International Space Station on February 19, 2022, at 12:40 p.m. EST. This Cygnus vehicle is named after former astronaut Piers Sellers.

Launch Overview Launch Date: Saturday, February 19, 12:40 p.m. EST Payload: Cygnus ‘S.S. Piers Sellers‘ Rocket: Antares 230+ Launch Pad: Pad 0A, Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Virginia Destination: International Space Station Landing Site: None, expendable vehicle

The Mission

Northrop Grumman is will be launching a Cygnus resupply vehicle to the International Space Station, carrying around 8,200 pounds of cargo. This mission marks the 17th launch of a Cygnus vehicle to the ISS.

What is an Antares? The Antares 230 vehicle is a two-stage rocket with an optional third stage built by Northrop Grumman, previously Orbital Sciences. There have been a handful of different versions over the years: Antares 110 Status: Retired Total Launches: 2 First Flight: April 21, 2013 – Antares A-ONE

Antares 120 Status: Retired Total Launches: 2 First Flight: January 9, 2014 – Orb-1

Antares 130 Status: Retired Total Launches: 1 First (and last) Flight: October 28, 2014 – Orb-3

Antares 230 Status: Retired Total Launches: 5 First Flight: October 17, 2016 – OA-5

Antares 230+ Status: Operational Total Launches: 5 First Flight: November 2, 2019 – NG-12

The first stage is powered by the Russian RD-181 using RP1 and Liquid Oxygen as propellants. The second stage is a Castor 30XL solid rocket motor. Antares has seen only one launch failure.

The Weather February 19, 2022 75% GO

Primary Concern(s): Ground winds Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): N/A

24-hour Delay >90% GO

Primary Concern(s): None

Risk(s): N/A

Last Updated: Feb 18, 1 p.m. EST

Where to watch?

NASA TV will begin live coverage of the Cygnus launch at 12:15 p.m. EST, but you can get a head start at 7:30 a.m. on the NASA Wallops IBM video site.

Featured Image: Joe Wakefield for SpaceExplored.com

