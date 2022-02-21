Take a look inside ULA’s Rocket Factory in the company’s latest video

In a four-minute “How It’s Made” style video, ULA takes viewers inside its Decatur, Alabama rocket factory to see where the company makes its Delta, Atlas, and Vulcan rockets.

Everyone is familiar with what a video of a rocket launch looks like, but it takes a lot of work to get to the couple minutes of launch. This look inside the factory shows a lot of the behind-the-scenes work, from the friction-stir welding to the SOFI (Spray-On Foam Installation).

The video is a very surface-level tour, addressing the major steps taken to build orbital class rockets without getting bogged down by the details.

The approachable video may not provide any ground-breaking new information, but it’s interesting enough for even die-hard space fans to enjoy, with some cool new footage of the manufacturing process, and digestable enough for even a class of school kids. Check it out:

If you’ve found ULA’s video tour interesting, you should definitely check out the factory tour with ULA CEO Tory Bruno from Smarter Every Day. The tour is almost two years old now, but he really give a fantastic first-person perspective of the facility and asks a lot of questions. The hour-long video is well worth a watch if you want to know a bit more about the facility.