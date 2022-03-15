How to watch NASA roll out Artemis 1’s SLS Moon rocket to the launch pad

After years of delays and cost overruns, the much-anticipated Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are set to roll out to Launch Complex 39B on Thursday, March 17 at the Kennedy Space Center.

Overview

In recent weeks, the Vehicle Assembly Building has been a hive of activity with the retraction of 20 platforms surrounding SLS and Orion. Now, with almost all platforms retracted, NASA’s Moon rocket is set to begin its journey along the crawlerway to LC-39B. The same pad has hosted launches of the iconic Saturn V, Saturn IB, Space Shuttle, and Ares I.

This will be the first time NASA will roll SLS out to the launch site ahead of the planned wet dress rehearsal starting beginning of April. SLS’s rollout is the start of the very final preparations before NASA clears this rocket for launch this summer.

NASA’s mobile launcher at LC-39B as part of preparations for Artemis I. (Credits: NASA/Frank Michaux)

Live coverage

NASA’s coverage of rollout is set to begin at 5 p.m. EDT (21:00 UTC) on Thursday and will be aired on the agency’s TV channel.

There will also be live views of the rollout from the Kennedy Newsroom YouTube Channel from 4 p.m. EDT (20:00 UTC), embedded below.

The Space Explored will have a tracking blog on the rocket’s rollout and our very own Derek Wise (@derekiswise) and Jared Locke (@baserunner0723) will be on site for rollout.