How to track Axiom-1 on its way to the International Space Station

Now that the crew of Axiom-1 is off the ground and on their way towards the International Space Station, you might be wondering where they might be right now. Well SpaceX has a handy tool for you to track Axiom-1’s progress. We also have details on when SpaceX and Axiom will return to live coverage.

Axiom-1 livestream schedule

It will take Axiom-1, inside their SpaceX Dragon, about 16 hours to reach the space station, then another four hours before the spacecraft docks with it. Unlike NASA missions, SpaceX won’t keep a continuous livestream up, and the launch stream will end sometime once the crew has reached orbit. However, Axiom has stated that if the schedule allows it, an inflight event could occur before Axiom-1’s first sleep session, which is set for approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT on Friday.

The webcast of the Axiom-1 mission is expected to resume at 5:30 a.m. EDT Saturday, roughly two hours before docking is planned. Axiom doesn’t state when this stream will end, but it would be safe to assume it will include the arrival ceremony similar to other ISS arrival streams. During Axiom-1’s ten days on the station, we could see more special events from the ISS via NASA or Axiom, so stay alert for any new information.

Track Axiom-1’s progress towards the ISS

Like past missions, SpaceX has updated its launch page to include a real-time tracker of both Axiom’s Dragon Endeavour and the ISS. So you can go to the site to watch as the two objects get closer and closer together over the next several hours.

SpaceX Axiom-1 tracker with Dragon and ISS

Major inflight milestones

Dragon boost burn 1 – 11:56:42 p.m. EDT

Crew wakeup – 2:15:00 a.m. EDT (Saturday)

Dragon boost burn 2 – 2:34:56 a.m. EDT

Rendezvous with ISS – 4:12:26 a.m. EDT

Approach Initiation – 6:11:23 a.m. EDT

Docking with ISS – 7:45:54 a.m. EDT

Dragon hatch opening – 9:35:54 a.m. EDT

Featured Image: Jared Locke / Space Explored