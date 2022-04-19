Watch Axiom-1 undock and splashdown after its stay on the International Space Station

The ten-day stay on the space station is up for the Axiom-1 crew, and now they must return home, although they did get a short extension to their visit. Learn below how to watch the coverage of Axiom-1’s undocking and splashdown.

A slight delay that no one is probably complaining about

Usually, delays in departures to or from our trips can be irritating, but it’s rather hard to complain when you’re delayed on the International Space Station. Due to recovery weather, NASA and SpaceX delayed the departure from early this morning to later this evening. However, the Axiom-1 crew still partook in the planned Farewell Ceremony at 7:00 a.m. today.

Dragon Endeavour hatch closing will occur at roughly 8:00 p.m. EDT tonight, with undocking happening about two hours later. Then, the Axiom-1 crew will spend the night departing the station and deorbiting before splashing down in either the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico at approximately 3:24 p.m. EDT tomorrow.

Axiom-1 and the seven person crew of the ISS. Credit: NASA

How to watch Axiom-1 undock and splashdown

Coverage of hatch closing will start about 15 minutes before it takes place (approx. 7:45 p.m. EDT) on NASA TV, SpaceX’s YouTube channel, and Axiom’s website. After that, there will be a short break, and then undocking coverage will begin 15 minutes before it occurs as well (approx. 9:45 p.m. EDT). You can find undocking coverage on NASA TV, SpaceX’s YouTube channel, and Axiom’s website as well.

Splashdown of Axiom-1 and SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour will have coverage beginning one hour beforehand on Axiom’s website and SpaceX’s YouTube channel. Splashdown being in the middle of the day brings good and bad news. Sadly, you most likely won’t be able to see a streak in the sky as Axiom-1 reenters the atmosphere. However, we should get great views of splashdown and Dragon Endeavour bobbing in the water.