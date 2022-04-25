As SLS returns to the VAB, take an up-close look at the rocket on the pad [Gallery]

Derek Wise -
Artemis I

The SLS rocket that will launch Artemis I later this year is on its way back to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

After a few issues delayed the Wet Dress Rehearsal, NASA will fix the impacted valve before returning to test the rocket once again. While this is yet another setback to the first launch of NASA’s new Moon rocket, NASA seems confident in its ability to address the issues and move forward.

A few days before the rocket departed the pad, the media had the opportunity to enter the gates of LC-39B to photograph the “Mega Moon Rocket.”

Exactly how long it will take for the valve in the ICPS to be fixed isn’t clear. It certainly looks like Artemis I will now be a late-summer launch – at best.

