Watch Rocket Lab catch (and then drop) an Electron rocket first stage [Video]

Derek Wise -
SpaceflightRocket LabElectronReusability

Rocket Lab attempted an air recovery of the first stage of its Electron rocket during the recent “There and Back Again” mission. The company just released new video of the mission, including video from the rocket during the catch.

After successfully launching 34 rideshare satellites, the Electron’s first stage descended under parachute back towards the ocean. Electron rockets have done that before, but this time, a pilot in a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter was nearby, ready to scoop the rocket’s first stage out of the air.

The catch seemed successful at first, and Rocket Lab even referred to it as a successful catch, but just moments later, the pilot had to release Electron from the due to unexpected loads on the helicopter.

While the catch wasn’t a total success, the company was still able to recover the first stage, just out of the water instead of the air. Now, Rocket Lab has shared new views of the launch and recovery attempt, showing what happened just off-camera of the stream; check it out:

Bringing a rocket back from space and catching it with a helicopter is something of a supersonic ballet. A tremendous number of factors have to align and many systems have to work together flawlessly, so I am incredibly proud of the stellar efforts of our Recovery Team and all of our engineers who made this mission and our first catch a success. From here we’ll assess the stage and determine what changes we might want to make to the system and procedures for the next helicopter catch and eventual re-flight.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck

Guides

Rocket Lab

Electron

Reusability

About the Author

Derek Wise

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
Two NYC teachers to fly to space with Blue Origin
Canoo's Q1 report sheds serious doubt about its future
Blue Origin's repeat passenger and first 'Cryptonaut'
Crew-3 safely returns to Earth shortly before another S...
Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-17 – SpaceX launch...
Starlink Portability is here, for an extra fee
Can I use Starlink away from my home address? & mo...
Kennedy Space Center brings back LC-39A gantry viewing ...
Show More Comments