Space Coast Air Show: F-22, E/A-18 Growler, & more take to the sky this weekend

We’ve seen two different rockets take to the skies from the Space Coast this week, and now a number of planes will be doing the same for the Space Coast International Air show.

On May 21 and May 22, planes and helicopters of all types will be taking to the sky from the Space Coast Regional Airport. The show will include a Navy Legacy flight and the SOCOM para-commandos, and it will be headlined by the F-22 Raptor Demo team.

The show is being put on by AirDotShow, the same group that put on the Air and Space Show at Orlando/Sanford International Airport last year. This is the group’s second show of the year, the first having taken place in Fort Lauderdale. Future show locations in 2022 include Ocean City, New York, Orlando, and Atlanta, so if you aren’t near the Space Coast you can check out their website to see when they may be coming to a location near you.

Space Coast Air Show Performers

There are a number of excellent performers set to take flight this weekend, from the ever-present SOCOM para-commandos to the thrilling F-22 Raptor. Take a look at the full list:

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

E/A-18 Growler

A-10 Thunderbolt II

Air Force Heritage Flight

F-86 Sabre Jet Demo

Buck Roetman – Pitts S2S

Navy Legacy Flight

Attack Helicopter Demo

SOCOM Para-Commandos

Douglas S-47 Tico Bell

Marchetti S.211

John Black – Super Decathlon

B-25 Mitchell “Killer Bee”

N2S Steerman

North American SNJ-4

Get tickets

Those interested in attending can get tickets over on the Space Coast air show website. Advance tickets are discounted, but that discount ends tonight (May 20). Your tickets must be purchased online, so if you plan on going, you might as well get them now to save 30%. The advance price for general admission tickets is $28 for adults and $16.80 for children.