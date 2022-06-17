Launch Spotlight: SARah-1 – SpaceX set to launch a new Earth observation satellite

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on June 18, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. EDT. This launch will carry the SARah-1 Earth observation satellite to a Polar Orbit.
Launch Overview
Launch Date: June 18, 2022, 10:19 a.m. EDT
Payload: SARah-1 Earth observation satellite
Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1071-3)
Launch Pad: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California
Destination: Polar Orbit
Landing Site: Landing Zone 4, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California
The Mission
SpaceX is set to launch the SARah-1 Earth observation satellite to polar orbit. Built by Airbus, SARah-1 will be operated by the German Armed Forces and will replace the existing SAR-Lupe radar satellites. This is the first of a constellation of three SARah satellites.
What is the Falcon 9?
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 158 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.
The Booster
B1071-3 will be launching the SARah-1 mission. This will be the third launch for this Falcon 9 booster.
B1071 Flight Log
- NROL-87
- NROL-85
The Weather
June 18, 2022
- TBA% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- TBA
- Risk(s):
- TBA
24-hour Delay
- TBA% GO
- Primary Concern(s):
- TBA
- Risk(s):
- TBA
Last Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:09 p.m. EDT
Where to watch?
You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.
