Space Explored Podcast 40: SLS launch dates, Starlink email blast, and more

This week Zac and Seth discuss SLS being greenlit to continue towards launch, SpaceX emailing its users to message the FCC and congress, and more news from this week.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Zac Hall @apollozac
- NASA’s CAPSTONE takes flight, kicking off the Artemis program
- SpaceX didn’t even submit a proposal to compete for NASA’s spacesuit contract – only the two winners did
- NASA runs out of time to launch Psyche mission this year, review team to determine future of asteroid mission
- NASA on track for SLS launch between August 23 and September 6 for Artemis I lunar mission
- Vulcan: When will ULA launch its next generation rocket?
- NASA completes Space Launch System wet dress rehearsal following a few hiccups
- Blue Origin shows off BE-4 engine progress from NASA’s historic MSFC Test Stand 4670 in Huntsville
- Starlink RV Review: The Dawn of Space Internet to go – The Verge
- SpaceX email blast to Starlink customers – Micheal Sheetz, CNBC
