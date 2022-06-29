Space Explored Podcast 40: SLS launch dates, Starlink email blast, and more

Seth Kurkowski -
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week Zac and Seth discuss SLS being greenlit to continue towards launch, SpaceX emailing its users to message the FCC and congress, and more news from this week.

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/06/SEPod_06-28-22.mp3


Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Zac Hall @apollozac

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
NASA leak details alternative Artemis timeline, delays
NASA on track for Artemis I launch this fall
NASA’s CAPSTONE takes flight, kicking off the Art...
Next SLS wet dress rehearsal is scheduled for June 19
NASA completes SLS wet dress rehearsal, not perfect
How much is SpaceX worth?
NASA CAPSTONE: Rocket Lab launches first official Artem...
Space Explored Podcast 38: Starship environmental revie...
Load more...
Show More Comments