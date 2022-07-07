Space Explored Podcast 41: CAPSTONE phone home, Nelson interview, and more

This week Seth and Derek discuss the issues NASA’s CAPSTONE had with communicating back with Earth, an interview with NASA Administrator about Starship, Russia, and Europeans on the moon, and more.

Editor’s Note: Apologies for this week’s bad audio. Was not able to use my normal setup and didn’t expect my AirPods to be so terrible.

