Space Explored Podcast 41: CAPSTONE phone home, Nelson interview, and more

This week Seth and Derek discuss the issues NASA’s CAPSTONE had with communicating back with Earth, an interview with NASA Administrator about Starship, Russia, and Europeans on the moon, and more.
Editor’s Note: Apologies for this week’s bad audio. Was not able to use my normal setup and didn’t expect my AirPods to be so terrible.
- NASA Administrator finds replacing SLS and Orion with SpaceX’s Starship not practical
- Mobile Starlink could be around the corner following FCC approval
- Rocket’s impact on Moon leaves double crater, seen in LRO image
- Launch Spotlight: SES-22 – SpaceX set to launch new communications satellite to orbit
- CAPSTONE Update: Communications Re-Established – NASA
