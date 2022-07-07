Space Explored Podcast 41: CAPSTONE phone home, Nelson interview, and more

Seth Kurkowski -
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week Seth and Derek discuss the issues NASA’s CAPSTONE had with communicating back with Earth, an interview with NASA Administrator about Starship, Russia, and Europeans on the moon, and more.

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/07/SE_07-06-22.mp3

Editor’s Note: Apologies for this week’s bad audio. Was not able to use my normal setup and didn’t expect my AirPods to be so terrible.

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
NASA's first Artemis mission takes off from New Zealand
NASA CAPSTONE: Rocket Lab launches first official Artem...
Space Explored Podcast 40: SLS launch dates, Starlink e...
Check out the Space Explored Podcast!
Space Explored Podcast 38: Starship environmental revie...
NASA completes SLS wet dress rehearsal, not perfect
Should NASA replace SLS with Starship to save money?
No, NASA does not want you selling Apollo Moon rocks ta...
Load more...
Show More Comments