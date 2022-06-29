Launch Spotlight: SES-22 – SpaceX set to launch new communications satellite to orbit

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 29, 2022, at 5:04 p.m. EDT. This launch will carry the SES-22 communications satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit.

Launch Overview Launch Date: June 29, 2022, 5:04 p.m. EDT Payload: SES-22 Rocket: Falcon 9 (B1073-2) Launch Pad: SLC-40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida Destination: Geostationary Transfer Orbit Landing Site: A Shortfall Of Gravitas, Atlantic Ocean

The Mission

SpaceX is set to launch the SES-22 communications satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit. Built by Thales Alenia, the SES-22 satellite will help continue SES’s progress of migrating existing C-band customers while clearing space for 5G coverage.

What is the Falcon 9? SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is the workhorse of commercial launches into Earth orbit. Nine Merlin engines power the partially reusable rocket on the first stage and a single vacuum optimized Merlin on the second stage. The Falcon 9 has launched a total of 159 times with a 98% success rate, making it a highly trusted vehicle among the commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

The Booster

B1073-2 will be launching the SES-22 mission. This will be the second flight for this Falcon 9 booster.

B1073 Flight Log Starlink Group 4-15

The Weather June 29, 2022 80% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low

24-hour Delay 60% GO

Primary Concern(s): Cumulus Clouds

Risk(s): All Risks Low



Where to watch?

You can find coverage of Wednesday’s launch on SpaceX’s YouTube channel. The live stream will usually go live about 15 minutes before liftoff and will offer the best views of the launch.

Featured Image: SES-22 – Jared Locke for SpaceExplored.com

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!