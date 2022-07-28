Han Solo’s blaster from the original ‘Star Wars’ film could soon be yours

Have a spare half-a-million dollars burning a hole in your pocket? If so, you could soon be the new owner of Han Solo’s blaster from Star Wars: A New Hope.

The last blaster

This piece of Star Wars memorabilia is being auctioned by Rock Island Auction Company in August. The prop pistol is expected to go for somewhere in the ballpark of $300,000 to $500,000. That’s partly because this particular prop is believed to be the last surviving Han Solo blaster from the film.

Three Mauser C96 pistols were modified for visual effect and used during filming, but only one is accounted for today. The “DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol,” as it’s called in Star Wars parlance was only discovered recently.

Top-down view of Han Solo’s blaster.

“Han Solo’s blaster was previously considered missing and presumed lost forever, requiring new prop blasters to be built for “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” according to the auction company. “The replacement wielded by Ford in the “Return of the Jedi” sold at auction in 2018 for $550,000.”

Rock Island Auction Company is including Solo’s trusted shooter in its Premiere Auction taking place from August 26 to August 28. Check out the listing here for more details!

