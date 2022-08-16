Space Explored Podcast 43: Starship static fires are back, Artemis I nears, and more

Seth Kurkowski -
This week Seth and Jared discuss the Artemis I mission as it nears closer and closer to launching. The two also talk about other current events in the space industry and look at the newest images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Jared Sanders @hyprlyte

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.
Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
