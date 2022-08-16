Space Explored Podcast 43: Starship static fires are back, Artemis I nears, and more

This week Seth and Jared discuss the Artemis I mission as it nears closer and closer to launching. The two also talk about other current events in the space industry and look at the newest images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
- SpaceX conducts back to back static fires of Starship 24 and Booster 7
- NASA is sending an iPad around the moon to help test Alexa in space – 9to5Mac
- SLS rollout moves forward ahead of Artemis 1 launch
- Northrop Grumman partners with Firefly to upgrade Antares and develop future rocket together
- YouTuber in space: Dude Perfect flies to space on Blue Origin’s latest launch
- James Webb telescope releases newest color image of The Cartwheel galaxy