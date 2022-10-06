Pictures of SpaceX Crew-5 launch to the ISS

Daryl Sausse -
SpaceflightSpaceXNASACommercial Crew Program
spacex crew-5 walkout

On October 5, SpaceX launched its fifth operational flight of its Crewed Dragon for NASA. Launching four astronauts to the station for a six month stay on the station. Here or photos from our team of the launch of SpaceX Crew-5.

Crew walkout

Like how all crewed missions have started from Kennedy Space Center, the crew walked out to meet the press and say final goodbyes to family. This ramp is the same place first humans to step foot on the Moon stood, as well as every crew that flew on the Space Shuttle.

Crew-5 members

  • Nicole Mann (NASA, Commander)
  • Josh Cassada (NASA, Pilot)
  • Koichi Wakata (JAXA, Mission Specialist 1)
  • Anna Kikina (Roscosmos, Mission Specialist 2)

Photos from Derek Wise:

Photos from Jared Locke:

Liftoff:

Photos from Derek Wise:

Photos from Jared Locke:

Photos from Jared Sanders:

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.
Commercial Crew Program

About the Author

Daryl Sausse

Launch Spotlight: SpaceX Crew-5 – First Dragon launch...
Crew-4 heat shield had water intrusion, degradation
NASA Administrator trashes Boeing for Starliner woes
Crew 5 Arrives at the International Space Station
SpaceX Crew-5 launches to space carrying Dragon’s...
SpaceX and NASA to study Polaris Program Hubble mission
Space Explored Podcast 46: Artemis 1 delayed for a few ...
When is the next Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launch?
Load more...
Show More Comments