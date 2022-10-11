Space Explored 51: Astra delisting notice, Elon Musk with Ukraine, more

This week Seth and Jared dive into Astra Space receiving a delisting warning from the NASDAQ and what that means if you own shares of the company. Also, they catch you up on all the rockets that launched last (eight in seven days!!!), Elon Musk’s peace idea for Ukraine and Taiwan, oh and what’s the deal with that Crew-5 Meatball?
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
- Rocket Lab continues its steady launch pace with “It Argos Up From Here”
- Crew 5 Arrives at the International Space Station
- Rocket builder Astra Space gets delisting warning from Nasdaq – CNBC
- After a three-year wait, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy could launch again later this month – SFN
- Firefly says Alpha launch a success despite payload reentries – Space News