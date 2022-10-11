Space Explored 51: Astra delisting notice, Elon Musk with Ukraine, more

Seth Kurkowski -
SpaceXNASASpace Explored PodcastAstraFirefly
space explored podcast

This week Seth and Jared dive into Astra Space receiving a delisting warning from the NASDAQ and what that means if you own shares of the company. Also, they catch you up on all the rockets that launched last (eight in seven days!!!), Elon Musk’s peace idea for Ukraine and Taiwan, oh and what’s the deal with that Crew-5 Meatball?

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/10/SEPod_10-10-22.mp3

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Jared Sanders @hyprlyte

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.
Space Explored Podcast Astra Firefly

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
Elon Musk teases ‘promising’ talks with Apple for i...
How iPhone 14’s satellite-based emergency SOS compare...
Solar panels launched into space may soon send power ba...
Space Explored Podcast 48: Space Coast weather is getti...
Space Explored Podcast 50: SpaceX and Hubble, Artemis 1...
Space Explored Podcast 47: Blue Origin launch aborts, n...
Watch the launch of Artemis I
Space Explored Podcast 46: Artemis 1 delayed for a few ...
Load more...
Show More Comments