See the damage SLS caused to NASA’s Mobile Launcher

Derek Wise -
SpaceflightArtemisSLSArtemis Imobile launcher
SLS Artemis 1 launch damage to Mobile Launcher

NASA’s SLS rocket is the most powerful rocket the agency has every built. It should be no surprise that the two five-segment SRBs and four RS-25 engines left behind a bit of damage at the pad. Yesterday, NASA shared some of the first photos showing the Mobile Launcher, and the damage it sustained, up close.

While some amount of damage was certainly expected, the teams were delayed longer than expected in safeing the pad. While media were supposed to pick up our remote cameras on the afternoon of the launch day, we were not able to enter the pad to retrieve the last of our cameras until two days later. This was, in part, because pneumatic nitrogen lines had been burst, so oxygen sensors at the pad were reading low oxygen levels.

The most visually stunning of the damage on the mobile launcher is certainly the elevator doors – which are entirely knocked out of place, with some of them missing.

Another photo shows one of the cameras on the mobile launcher being scorched by the immense heat of the solid rocket boosters, with the cables to the camera burning.

While this damage looks quite bad from the outside, teams assessing the Mobile Launcher structure itself found nothing out of place. With the next launch of SLS a while away, NASA’s teams will have time to go through and fix the elevators, pneumatics, and other more surface-level damage.

In addition to the damage to the Mobile Launcher itself, NASA’s drone video showed the singed grass both along the flame trench and inside the launchpad. This isn’t unexpected, but it demonstrates the violence of the rocket and just how powerful the exhaust remains even a long distance away.

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

Artemis

NASA's Artemis program is an attempt to land humans on the moon for the first time in almost 50 years.

SLS

Artemis I mobile launcher

About the Author

Derek Wise

Derek Wise's favorite gear

PHOPIK Travel Tripod

This is the tripod I use for my remote camera's which I leave at launch pads.

MIOPS Smart Trigger

This is the sound trigger I use in my Remote setup. The convenience of the system is unbeatable.
Artemis 1 has left the pad, this time under its own pow...
NASA’s historic flight of Artemis 1 in photos
Artemis 1’s third launch attempt is in a week–u...
Ariane 6 hot fire test
Watch NASA’s historic Artemis 1 launch in slow mo...
SLS EUS interstage test article arrives at Stennis
Launch Spotlight: SES 20 & 21 – ULA’s Atla...
James Webb reveals protostar cocooned within dark hourg...
Load more...
Show More Comments