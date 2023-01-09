PSA: Starlink seeing widespread outage as SpaceX prepares for another launch

Derek Wise -
Starlink
Starlink internet service

SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet service is currently down for thousands of users as the company prepares for another Starlink launch from California tonight. The exact cause of the outage is unclear, but users globally are without internet.

SpaceX’s Starlink service has been able to bring high-speed internet around the world, including to places where high speed internet was otherwise inaccessible. The service uses thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit to connect with user terminals on the ground and get them connected to ground stations for internet. It has proved to be an extraordinarily valuable service in the wake of natural disasters and war-torn areas. That capability has made it a target for bad actors. Musk has previously referenced jamming that has been used against Starlink systems that SpaceX was able to overcome.

As of writing, there are nearly 2,000 reports of Starlink outages from users on Down Detector. Is your Starlink service working? Let us know in the comments.

