Relativity reschedules Terran 1 launch to the weekend

On Wednesday afternoon, Relativity attempted to launch its first Terran 1 rocket out of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. However, it was not in the cards as the company used up its three-hour window troubleshooting the countdown, but they will be back out there this weekend.

Great steps forward during the troublesome countdown

What’s the best way to learn how to do something? By doing it, of course, and Relativity got some more great hands-on experience trying to launch its Terran 1 rocket. Overall we had a clean launch countdown yesterday except for one issue, which was propellant conditioning (reaching the required temperatures).

As Relativity reached the end of the count, the technical issue that pushed the launch back eventually scrubbed the launch. However, the company seems to have a goal to not only launch the first 3D printed rocket but also win the race for the first methane-powered rocket to reach orbit. That being said, Relativity is giving Terran 1 the best possible chance to be successful.

The reason for the scrub was out of bound temperatures in the second stage, and teams will work to fix the issue before the next launch opportunity. Speaking of next launch opportunities, Relativity announced it could reattempt to launch the Good Luck, Have Fun mission on Saturday, with the same launch window of 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET.

What is launching on GLHF?

Relativity isn’t launching any customer’s payload in the inaugural Terran 1 launch, but it doesn’t mean the payload fairing will be empty. During the livestream, Relativity announced it has a special item on board, its first-ever circular test print.

Relativity has come a long way since then. Like many first-time attempts, the print failed, but the concept did not, as it sits on top of a rocket made using the same manufacturing method.

Relativity’s livestream for Saturday’s launch attempt is already scheduled, so make sure you add it to your calendar so you don’t miss it!