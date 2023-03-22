How to watch Relativity’s Good Luck Have Fun launch from Florida

Tonight, Relativity will have its third attempt at getting its Terran 1 rocket into space for the first time. Right now, Relativity has the Good Luck Have Fun launch window opening at 10:00 p.m. EST and going until 1:00 a.m. EST.

First, let’s get you caught up on what has happened so far. This is Relativity’s third attempt to launch its Terran 1 rocket. The first two attempts, while not successful, were full of learning opportunities for the company. Filled with range violations, anomalies, and weather just not playing nice, it was a warm welcome from the Florida Space Coast to the new rocket.

Relativity’s first launch attempt was on March 8 and was scrubbed due to temperatures in the second stage not being where they needed to be. The second launch attempt was on March 11 and had two noteworthy issues. First was a need to update the stage separation system on the rocket’s computer at T-0.5 seconds (I bet that had to hurt). The second was with the second stage fuel pressure, which was one psi too low at T-45 seconds.

Now Relativity will have a third attempt tonight to take what they have learned from the previous two scrubs to see if they can get this rocket off and put one of its first failed 3D prints into orbit, or at least have it reach space.

What is the ‘Good Luck, Have Fun’ mission?

“Good Luck, Have Fun,” or GLHF, is the first flight test of Relativity’s 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket. The first rocket to be majority 3D printed and, if successful, the first methane-powered rocket to reach orbit. The company has been developing the rocket and the technology to 3D print its components since 2015.

Terran 1 is a two-stage small-lift rocket powered by nine Aeon 1 engines on the first stage and one vacuum-optimized Aeon engine on the second stage. In total, it can lift up to 1,479 kg to a 300 km orbit (low Earth orbit) and up to 898 kg to a 500 km sun-synchronous orbit—much more than the smaller Electron rocket by Rocket Lab.

How to watch Relativity’s launch?

The GLHF mission is set to lift off from SLC-16 no earlier than 1:00 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed over at Relativity’s YouTube channel. Now that we’ve had a few times to see the company’s offering of live coverage, we know a lot more as to what to expect.

The stream will start about one hour before launch and will be hosted by two employees with hands-on experience working on Relativity. The company is taking a page out of SpaceX’s book to have engineers host the stream instead of members of the company’s communication team.

For the smaller number of you that might want to see this launch in person, since it’s at night, the range you’ll be able to see just got much bigger. You won’t need to be super close to the launch pad to see it. Instead, you might even be able to see it from as far as Orlando if the clouds aren’t too much. Just ensure you’re looking toward the launch pad at liftoff to see a bright object shooting upwards, hopefully (then eventually sideways).