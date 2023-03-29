NASA delayed Boeing Crewed Flight Test all the way back to July

Seth Kurkowski -
SpaceflightNASACommercial Crew ProgramBoeingStarlinerISS
Starliner Capsule secured to Atlas Rocket

It looked like Boeing would have a fantastic April with the launch of its first crewed flight of the Starliner spacecraft. However, now it seems like we’re going to have to wait until July before we see this milestone launch from the company to the International Space Station.

NASA’s Associate Administrator of Space Operations Kathy Lueders, who’s retiring at the end of April, announced last week that Boeing Starliner’s CFT mission would be delayed. Still, we had to wait until this week to learn when. In a press conference with the media, NASA and Boeing shared Starliner CFT will now occur no earlier than July 21.

NASA and Boeing’s reason for the delay is due to more time needed to go over data and retest specific systems before the launch. However, it sounded to many of us in February, the last update, that all timelines were pointing toward April’s launch date. Some of the data that NASA wants to look over includes an upgraded structure on the spacecraft and a parachute test during a specific point of an abort.

I don’t think anyone is surprised by more data reviews; eyes can only read so much daily, and Starliner had many issues during its first two uncrewed test flights. What shocked me, and I think many other reporters is Boeing wants to do a physical test for its parachute system before launch. This will take place in May and sounded like it will test a parachute deployed to remove a structure around the Starliner capsule that then deploys the main chutes. This test will be at the highest point of a potential abort would take place.

This sounds like something that should have been done years ago during parachute deployment, but I yield to the industry experts at Boeing.

Boeing Starliner CFT-2 spacecraft approaching ISS last year. Image: NASA

This test and other items, paired with a busy ISS schedule, will mean that CFT will launch just before the crew rotation of SpaceX’s Crew-6 and Crew-7 missions (mid-August). So while DM-2 (SpaceX’s version of a crewed flight) was on station for over 60 days with four spacewalks, Boeing’s crewmembers will at most get a couple of weeks before Crew-7 will arrive and need its docking port.

Future of ISS crewed flights

This doesn’t look like it will affect the current number of flights from SpaceX. However, this likely means the earliest we’ll see an operational flight from Starliner until the second half of 2024. If that is the case, it will even out the remaining rotations of flights between SpaceX and Boeing until the ISS’s retirement in 2030.

YearH1 / SpringH2 / Fall
2023SpaceX Crew-6Boeing CFT
SpaceX Crew-7
Soyuz MS-24
2024SpaceX Crew-8
Soyuz MS-25		Boeing Crew-1
Soyuz MS-26
2025SpaceX Crew-9
Soyuz MS-27*		Boeing Crew-2
Soyuz MS-28*
2026SpaceX Crew-10
Soyuz MS-29*		Boeing Crew-3
Soyuz MS-30*
2027SpaceX Crew-11
Soyuz MS-31*		Boeing Crew-4
Soyuz MS-32*
2028SpaceX Crew-12
Soyuz MS-33*		Boeing Crew-5
Soyuz MS-34*
2029SpaceX Crew-13
Soyuz MS-35**		Boeing Crew-6
Soyuz MS-36**
2030SpaceX Crew-14
Soyuz MS-37**
* – Expected if Roscosmos extends ISS support to 2028
** – Guesses if Roscosmos extends ISS support to 2030

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Commercial Crew Program

NASA's Commercial Crew Program is a human spaceflight program created in association with SpaceX and Boeing. It was created in 2011 to allow other companies…
Boeing Starliner ISS Starliner CFT

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
How many people are in space right now?
SpaceX and NASA are ready to reattempt Crew-6 launch
SpaceX Crew-6 arrive and dock at the ISS, beginning its...
When will NASA announce the Artemis 2 astronauts?
Axiom shows off new spacesuit for Artemis missions
ULA is looking to be sold off as soon as this year
How many rockets has SpaceX launched so far in 2023?
SpaceX successfully launches Crew-6 mission
Load more...
Show More Comments