FAA Launch License: Last checklist item before Starship Integrated Flight Test

Less than an hour ago, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released the Launch License for SpaceX’s Starship/Super Heavy rocket. This permits SpaceX to launch the fully stack vehicle on the planned trajectory on Monday, April 17 at the earliest.

The license has been long awaited from SpaceX, members of the media, and the general public, as it is the last major item needed before SpaceX can launch the world’s most powerful rocket to date. Launch licenses come with every rocket. However, it’s never a huge deal now with Falcon 9s or Atlas Vs because they have already been proven multiple times.

Starship is a unique, massive, and new rocket that has very little data behind it. In fact, only the upper stage of the two-stage vehicle has ever flown before, but a lot has changed since then. The only successful launch with landing was the last flight of Starship, SN15, conducted almost two years ago.

After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements. The license is valid for five years. – FAA

What’s left?

The short answer is nothing… except for the evacuation of the village, but that will come on launch day. In June 2022, the FAA completed its environmental assessment of Starship, meaning the environmental impact Starship will have on the surrounding area. The result was that SpaceX must complete 75 actions in order to meet the environmental requirements. After doing so, they would be granted their launch license.

Starship during its Wet Dress Rehearsal (Credit: SpaceX)

Everything else needed before the launch is in place. A flight road closure, marine notice, temporary flight restriction (for both the United States and Mexico), and of course the launch license.

What’s happening on Monday?

The grant of the license makes Monday the official first attempt at the Starship Integrated Flight Test. Starship will launch no earlier than 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. CDT) on Monday, April 17, 2023, and fly directly out into the Gulf of Mexico. The booster will perform a boost back burn and attempt a soft water landing under the power of three Raptor 2 engines.

Starship Integrated Flight Test trajectory graphic (Credit: SpaceX)

The ship will continue around Earth, and approximately 77 minutes after launch, will attempt to reenter the atmosphere near Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. All of this, of course, assumes it makes it off the pad… keep your fingers crossed.