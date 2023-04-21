Astra gains Space Force launch award for upcoming Rocket 4 vehicle

It was a bold decision by Astra to scrap its flight-proven (ish) Rocket 3.3 vehicle for a brand new “Launch System 2,” which includes a new Rocket 4 vehicle. But it seems to be paying off with the Space Force signing on for a mission in the next few years.

Astra award through OSP-4 contract

Astra was added to the Orbital Service Program-4 contract back in 2021, but this is the company’s first task order to be awarded. The mission designation is STS-S29B and is expected to occur within 24 months per the expectations of the contract.

OSP-4 is similar to NASA’s Venture Class launch services program as it is intended to be an onboarding program for companies wanting to enter the defense launch sector. Almost every major launch provider, and a few others, is on this contract. Even SpaceX and ULA, however, they are most likely focused on the much more profitable National Security Space Launch contract they both have.

This is a big win for Astra and its Rocket 4 launcher, as they had to convince the Space Force that going with them would be better than going with any other providers like Rocket Lab, Firefly, or Relativity. Part of that is how much they projected the launch to cost but also how much the Space Force believed they could pull off the mission.

Few days away from Spacetech Day 2023

Next Tuesday, Astra will update the public on its Launch System 2 development and its space propulsion program. The event, called Spacetech Day, will include talks from several leaders from Astra and some of its key partners to share with the public what they have been up to.

This year will be big because it is an update on the progress of Launch System 2, the company’s attempt to make its launch services more reliable and capable. Astra struggled with its Rocket 3 (and variants) to become a reliable launcher. The goal with Rocket 4 and the other parts that make up the “launch system” will be to fix this.

A launch is expected to occur no later than this year, which will be an essential timeline to keep. Like Virgin Orbit, Astra’s cash could run out if the company can’t get its rockets into orbit and then scale up to provide reliable income.