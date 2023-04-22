Photos: Starship pad damage; Elon says 1-2 months until next flight

While Thursday’s inaugural flight of Starship brought excitement, incredible images, and a roar to South Texas, it also tossed concrete miles away (and at vans). Numerous leaked images, aerial photos, and ocean-based photos have revealed the extensive damage to Stage 0. Everything you need to see has been compiled into one article.

Base on just one video from LabPadre, one can assume that extensive damage was caused as a result of the test launch of the world’s most powerful rocket. A Virtual Reality (VR) camera placed on a truck showed one of the remote camera sites getting blasted with concrete. This included the NASA Space Flight camera van getting hit in the rear windshield by a piece of concrete.

This video was featured on The Weather Channel, ABC, and other national news outlets, oftentimes more than the launch itself. Additionally, this view showed all of Everyday Astronaut‘s and Cosmic Perspective‘s cameras getting toppled over after some of the dust cleared.

Remote Site One

There were two different sites for remote cameras, one inside the fence near Hoppy, and another in the employee parking lot across the road. Reports have indicated that there are no cameras lefts on the railings to Pad A, the location near Hoppy. The area was so dust obscured during launch, that there likely would not have been any photos from that location.

See more This is the location for the remote camera setup, you can see multiple railings blown over. I'd be amazed if those cameras survived pic.twitter.com/7wkiA9BH68 — RGV Aerial Photography (@RGVaerialphotos) April 20, 2023

Remote Site Two

The other camera site was located on the other side of Highway 4 in a SpaceX employee parking lot. This is where the media was allowed to live stream from. Some cameras appeared to be torn to shreds, while others survived with scrapes and bruises.

However, the story of this site came from the NASA Space Flight van that was being used as a camera and live streaming platform. It took a direct hit from a piece of concrete shot out from underneath the orbital launch mount.

As shown via the LabPadre VR camera, rocks and concrete were hurled at the site, and in all directions, when the engines ramped up to full thrust colliding with cameras and other gear. When liftoff occurred, the pressure waves knocked over many cameras, including the full suite of audio and video gear placed by Everyday Astronaut and Cosmic Perspective at the bottom of the frame.

Stage 0 Damage

It is without a doubt that Stage 0 received a heavy amount of damage. As shown in a leaked image, the area under the orbital launch mount (OLM) is now a big crater. Part of the OLM structure is gone, leaving only the rebar to stand. The area around the OLM is now dirt, where concrete once stood.

Area underneath the OLM

The tank farm also received a heavy amount of damage. A concrete slab that was broken off and thrown from underneath the OLM is now laying on top of the helium tanks. The protective shells for the propellant tanks are also heavily dented.

Tank farm damage Image: Theresa Cross/Space Explored

The OLM piping received exterior damage from the pressure waves, concrete, and heat blasts. Additionally, some of the shieldings on the stairs and other parts are no longer in place. Some of these pieces, including a door/hatch pictured in the gallery below, were blown hundreds of meters into the sand dunes.

Surrounding Area

To close out the view into the damage caused by Starship’s inaugural launch, the area surrounding the pad was beaten as well. As shown by NSF’s Jack Beyer, the area outside SpaceX property, the dunes, is covered in rocks in what looks to be a Martian landscape. Large chunks of concrete litter the ground and have created large craters.

See more Orbital launch mount after Starship’s first flight: toasty. pic.twitter.com/ZDkXbser13 — Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) April 22, 2023

The Gulf of Mexico also received some concrete. In a video posted by SpaceX, the Gulf appears to showcase many splashes as concrete gets hurled hundreds of meters out when liftoff finally occurs. The fishies definitely thought the world was ending.

See more Liftoff from Starbase pic.twitter.com/rgpc2XO7Z9 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

Elon’s Prediction

It’s safe to say that Starship may have caused more damage than expected. On Twitter, Elon mentioned that there was work being done on a water-cooled steel plate, which would be placed under the OLM, but was not able to be completed in time. If this was in place, would there be significantly less damage? Elon seems to think so.

Initially after launch, in a conversation with Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut, and others from NASA Space Flight, the general census was that it could be a year before Stage 0 is ready to host another Starship launch. The next Ship and Booster are nearing completion, but the ground support equipment may be behind.

See more 3 months ago, we started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount.



Wasn’t ready in time & we wrongly thought, based on static fire data, that Fondag would make it through 1 launch.



Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

However, Elon is never one to be pessimistic when it comes to Starship timelines. He stated on Twitter that Stage 0 could be ready again in “1-2 months”. Only time will tell if this prediction is true, or if it lines up with the “two weeks” he stated in July 2021.