China plans to begin building lunar base as early as this decade

China has announced bold plans for a manned lunar base tucked away in a permanently shadowed area on the Moon, which local media says will begin construction as soon as this decade.

In recent years, China has made significant strides in space exploration, launching many probes, landing rovers on the far side of the Moon and Mars, and even constructing its own space station.

Recently, the Chinese government has stated that a manned lunar base will be built in a permanently shadowed area of the southern polar region of the Moon, an area that never receives sunlight. This makes sense, considering it’s here that one would have the best shot at finding water-ice – that not only keeps astronauts hydrated but can be used to produce air and fuel.

Now, Reuters reports, citing local media, that over 100 Chinese scientists, researchers, and space contractors have gathered in the central city of Wuhan to explore strategies for constructing infrastructure on the Moon.

According to a report by Changjiang Daily, Ding Lieyun, a specialist from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has revealed that a group of experts is developing robots called “Chinese Super Masons,” which will test 3D printing bricks using lunar regolith.

Wanna connect? Join our Discord server! Featuring forums and chatrooms for space fans.

Ding stated that the “lunar soil brick” robot will be deployed as part of China’s Chang’e-8 mission, expected to take place sometime in 2028. Chang’e-7, which includes an orbiter, lander, rover, and a hopping spacecraft designed to seek out water-ice, will launch in 2026.

He further mentioned that China is targeting the retrieval of the world’s first soil sample from the far side of the Moon in 2025.

See more Chang’e-8 lunar probe will verify technologies including lunar surface telecommunication center and lunar factory construction. The lander might be equipped with some robots, small detectors similar to household sweeping robots to form a network. Full HD: https://t.co/kREtrOxguX pic.twitter.com/lQx7lTAbgI — CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) April 28, 2023

The recent news around China’s lunar base project has been met with both excitement and concern from the international community.

Some see it as a major step forward for space exploration and a potential catalyst for scientific breakthroughs, while others worry about the militarization of space and the potential for more conflict.

Despite these concerns, China’s plans for a manned lunar base remain a stepping stone as part of the country’s long-term space exploration strategy to eventually put astronauts on Mars.

Related stories: