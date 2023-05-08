When is the next Rocket Lab launch?

The leader in smallsat launches, Rocket Lab, is hoping to have its biggest year yet. Last year Rocket Lab launched nine rockets out of New Zealand, and this year we expect them to finally get into double digits. Rocket Lab’s next launch will be its second mission for NASA’s TROPICS program no earlier than May 21.

Two more TROPICS satellites coming within two weeks

On May 7, Rocket Lab launched its first pair of TROPICS satellites for NASA. These satellites will attempt to bring measurements of developing hurricanes down to once an hour. Current options can only provide readings once every six hours. This will have a great increase in modeling for forecasters and emergency planners to prepare coastal cities for these powerful storms.

Because of the need to launch more payloads into the same constellation, Rocket Lab will have to launch the next mission in two weeks. The company has already begun preparations for the mission that will also launch out of New Zealand. The rocket is already ready, and the payloads are being processed.

This next launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket will be the company’s fifth of 2023 and 37th overall.

Rocket Lab’s Electron launch sites

Rocket Lab can launch its Electron rocket from three different sites, two of which are on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. LC-1A was the original launch pad for Electron and has launched most of the company’s rockets. LC-1B is next to LC-1A and launched its first Electron in February of 2022. The newest launch pad for Electron is on Wallops Island, Virginia, at MARS and is called LC-2 by Rocket Lab and 0C by Virgina Space.

List of past Rocket Lab launches

Rocket Lab has launched 33 Electron rockets, with its best year being 2022, with nine successful launches so far. Electron has failed during launch three times, giving it a roughly 90% success rate.

2017

Total launches: 1 (1 failure)

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes It’s a Test May 25, 2017 LC-1A Successful liftoff and stage separation, but the rocket was destroyed by the range safety officer after connection was lost.

2018

Total launches: 3

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes Still Testing January 21, 2018 LC-1A First successful launch of Electron and to carry payloads. Deployed four payloads into Earth orbit. The first use of Rocket Lab’s kick stage. It’s Business Time November 11, 2018 LC-1A Successful launch of seven CubeSats. This One’s For Pickering December 16, 2018 LC-1A The first launch of a NASA-sponsored payload.

2019

Total launches: 6

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes Two Thumbs Up March 28, 2019 LC-1A First launch for DARPA, sending a test satellite into Earth orbit. That’s A Funny Looking Cactus May 5, 2019 LC-1A First launch for the US Air Force and Electron’s first night launch. Make It Rain June 29, 2019 LC-1A First launch for BlackSky (now a regular of Rocket Lab) as well as for Swarm Technologies (now owned by SpaceX). Look Ma, No Hands August 19, 2019 LC-1A Launch of a French maritime vessel tracking satellites and another BlackSky payload. As the Crow Flies October 17, 2019 LC-1A The first launch of an upgraded bi-propellent kick stage to boost the payload to a 1,200 km orbit before deorbiting itself. Running Out Of Fingers December 6, 2019 LC-1A First time Rocket Lab performed a re-entry of Electron’s booster to learn more about potential reuse.

2020

Total launches: 7 (1 failure)

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes Birds of a Feather January 31, 2020 LC-1A First launch for the National Reconnaissance Office, featured another controlled re-entry of Electron’s booster. Don’t Stop Me Now June 13, 2020 LC-1A Launch of three classified payloads for the NRO, ELaNa 32 for NASA, the University of Southern Wales, and the Royal Australian Air Force. Pics of it didn’t happen July 4, 2020 LC-1A Electron’s second stage failed during flight due to a faulty electrical connection that was not caught during ground tests. I Can’t Believe It’s Not Optical August 31, 2020 LC-1A First flight of Rocket Lab’s Photon satellite bus/kick stage. In Focus October 28, 2020 LC-1A Launch of 10 satellites for Planet Labs (9) and Canon (1). Return To Sender November 20, 2020 LC-1A A large group of payloads deployed for various customers, including a mass simulator from Gabe Newell called Gnome Chompski.



First successful recovery of an Electron booster from the water. The Owl’s Night Begins December 15, 2020 LC-1A Test satellites for Japanese-based company Synspective.

2021

Total launches: 6 (1 failure)

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes Another One Leaves The Crust January 20, 2021 LC-1A Dedicated launch for German-based tech company OHB. The launch took place just six months after the contract signing. They Go Up So Fast March 22, 2021 LC-1A Rocket Lab deployed its 100th satellite into orbit and its second Photon on a risk reduction test flight for NASA. Running Out Of Toes May 15, 2021 LC-1A Second successful recovery of Electron’s booster, this time with an upgraded heatshield.



A failure in the second stage’s thrust vector control system caused the engine to be shut down early and the two BlackSky satellites to miss making it to orbit. It’s A Little Chile Up Here July 29, 2021 LC-1A Launch for the US Space Force, originally planned to launch out of LC-2 in Virginia, but NASA did not certify Rocket Lab’s flight termination system in time. Love At First Insight November 18, 2021 LC-1A Second of four launches for BlackSky. Third successful recovery of Electron’s booster, first to have a helicopter track the booster. A Data At Destiny December 9, 2021 LC-1A Third of four launches for BlackSky. New turnaround record was set for Rocket Lab at 20 days.

2022

Total launches: 9

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes The Owl’s Night Continues February 28, 2022 LC-1B Dedicated launch for Synspective, first launch from LC-1B in New Zealand. Without MIssion A Beat April 2, 2022 LC-1A The final launch of BlackSky’s four launch contract with Rocket Lab. There And Back Again May 2, 2022 LC-1A Launch of 34 satellites for six customers. First attempt of helicopter recovery of Electron booster, which succeeded in grabbing the booster but was forced to release it due to unexpected load characteristics. CAPSTONE June 28, 2022 LC-1B Launch of NASA’s CAPSTONE mission to lunar orbit. First launch of NASA’s Artemis Program and first interplanetary for Electron/Rocket Lab. Electron’s booster was stripped to just its bare minimum to maximize lift. Wise One Looks Ahead July 13, 2022 LC-1A First of two missions for the NRO to launch from both pads A and B back to back. Antipodean Adventure August 4, 2022 LC-1B Second of two missions for the NRO to launch from both pads A and B back to back. The Owl Spreads Its Wings September 15, 2022 LC-1B Dedicated launch for Synspective, 150th deployed satellites for Rocket Lab. It Argos Up From Here Ocotober 7, 2022 LC-1B First launch for an NOAA/CNES payload for Rocket Lab. Catch Me If You Can November 4, 2022 LC-1B Launch of research satellite for the Swedish National Space Agency. The helicopter recovery had to be called off due to the loss of telemetry from the booster.

2023

Total launches: 4

Mission Name Launch Date Launch Site Notes Virginia is for Launch Lovers January 24, 2022 LC-2 Launch of three HawkEye 360 satellites, first Electron launch from a US launch pad. Stronger Together March 16 LC-2 Launch of two Capella Space satellites. The Beat Goes On March 24 LC-1B Launch of two BlackSky satellites and fullfillment of its contract. Rocket Like a Hurricane May 7 LC-1B Launch of two TROPICS SmallSats.

