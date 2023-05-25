Space Explored Podcast 60: How a Starship delay could ruin NASA’s Artemis plans

This week Seth and Jared discuss the week’s top stories and dig into the biggest one around the lawsuit against the FAA for letting Starship launch. We discuss what this could mean for SpaceX and more importantly NASA if there are any delays because of this.

The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.

