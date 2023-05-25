 Skip to main content

Space Explored Podcast 60: How a Starship delay could ruin NASA’s Artemis plans

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | May 25 2023 - 10:55 am PT
This week Seth and Jared discuss the week’s top stories and dig into the biggest one around the lawsuit against the FAA for letting Starship launch. We discuss what this could mean for SpaceX and more importantly NASA if there are any delays because of this.

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.