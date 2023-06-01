 Skip to main content

Space Explored Podcast 61: SpaceX launches 200 successful Falcon 9 rockets in a row

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Jun 1 2023 - 3:03 pm PT
space explored podcast

This week Seth and Jared discussed the milestone launch of SpaceX’s 200th consecutive Falcon 9 rocket without a failure. The big question is, will there ever be another failed launch from SpaceX?

The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.