Space Explored Podcast 61: SpaceX launches 200 successful Falcon 9 rockets in a row

This week Seth and Jared discussed the milestone launch of SpaceX’s 200th consecutive Falcon 9 rocket without a failure. The big question is, will there ever be another failed launch from SpaceX?
Subscribe
The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.
Read More
- Why ispace’s lunar lander failed: A software engineer’s worst nightmare
- Rocket Lab completes hurricane hunting constellation for NASA
- Why is Virgin Galactic just now ready for commercial flights?
- The Falcon 9 may double the record for consecutive launch success tonight – ArsTechnica
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
Wanna connect? Join our Discord server! Featuring forums and chatrooms for space fans.
More Space Explored Podcast Episodes
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments