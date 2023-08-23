Financially, SpaceX is pretty well off to continue its crazy developments

Image: SpaceX

According to financial documents seen by the Wall Street Journal, SpaceX brought in a small profit in the first quarter of 2023. However, the documents also saw large increases in expenses compared to years prior, echoing the company’s commitment to expand its Starship development program.

SpaceX brings in $55 million in profit

For the first time in years, we’ve gotten to see exactly how much SpaceX is making off its numerous business ventures. Since the company is a private entity, its finances aren’t made public, and even its investors aren’t required to receive full financial results each quarter. The Journal’s internal documents then show us a lot of just how SpaceX is really doing.

Of course, we can see that for ourselves, SpaceX is the leading launch provider in the world with almost 60 launches under its belt for 2023 alone. According to the Journal, $1.5 billion in revenue came into SpaceX during Q1 of 2023. However, most of that was eaten up by development costs.

For the last few years, SpaceX has been developing two programs, Starship and Starlink. The first is a fully-reusable rocket designed to reduce the cost of accessing space, return humans to the Moon with NASA, and most importantly to Elon Musk, colonize Mars. The second is a worldwide satellite internet constellation which has made SpaceX the largest operator of satellites in the world. Neither of these two ventures have been cheap to develop.

Musk has stated that the company will invest $2 billion in 2023 for Starship development alone, which comes out to approximately $500,000 per quarter. 2023 estimates for SpaceX’s financial numbers were $8 billion in revenue and $3 billion in profit according to The Information.

This could possibly be the start of SpaceX’s end-of-year numbers turning green rather than staying in the red. This could be helped by Starlink’s success in gaining customers, government contracts, and overall move from development to improved manufacturing. But we’ve also seen a huge increase in launches this year.

The future sustainability of SpaceX

SpaceX has always relied on advanced R&D to stay ahead of the industry. By the time the company’s first rocket, Falcon 1, was flying, they were already working on Falcon 9 and Cargo Dragon. Then they began upgrading to Falcon Heavy and Crew Dragon. Now SpaceX is working to replace all of this with Starship and become a leading satellite manufacturer, ISP, and defense contractor.

In the future, SpaceX will have a hand in building a Mars colony, and then who knows what else will be next. However, none of this will be cheap. Even Starship isn’t a done deal just yet, at least commercially. Market viability is still a question for Starship, although it is starting to gain a foothold.

SpaceX now has multiple ways to generate revenue for its future endeavors: launch services, Starlink, and then Starshield (SpaceX’s DoD-oriented satellite services). The fact the company can turn a profit while also developing extremely costly programs is impressive. Leading us to believe Musk’s statement of no longer requiring raising capital to continue SpaceX’s operations will be true.