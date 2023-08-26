List of all SpaceX crewed flights to space

Since 2020, SpaceX has been the leader in launching crews to space for NASA. However, NASA’s bet on turning its Commercial Crew Program winners into commercial options has paid off with several missions in the books or planned that are for entirely private customers. Here’s a list of every crewed flight from SpaceX and who flew on it.
Since 2020, SpaceX has launched 11 crewed flights to space, seven for NASA and three for commercial customers.
SpaceX crewed launches at a glance
Number of crewed launches: 11 (NASA: 8, Commercial: 3)
Number of crew: 42 (Government: 32, Commercial: 10)
Destinations: ISS(10), LEO(1)
Dragons: 4 (Endeavour, Resilience, Endurance, Freedom)
SpaceX’s continued dominance over Boeing
Boeing was always favored to be the unofficial winner of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. They were supposed to beat SpaceX to space by a long shot due to their decades of experience with the Shuttle and ISS. However, Boeing is still trying to get its first crewed test flight off the ground. SpaceX is so far ahead that Starliner’s future as a commercial competitor is not even talked about.
Since 2020, SpaceX has expanded its fleet of Crewed Dragon spacecraft from one to four and tallied up 10 missions. These flights included many firsts like Inspiration4, the first fully commercial spaceflight, and Axiom-1, the first fully commercial mission to the ISS. Several more Axiom flights are planned as well as commercial missions from Polaris, the successor of Inspiration4. Meanwhile, Boeing is just trying to complete its original NASA-paid flights.
Join our Discord Server: Join the community with forums and chatrooms about space!
A prequel to crewed Starship flights
All of this looms beneath the shadow of a much larger program that would bring humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This of course is known as Starship and is being developed currently down at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas. While the rocket has only launched once, and not very far, there is already a list of people getting ready to fly it to space.
The first of which will be Polaris. Currently, the focus of the Polaris Program is Polaris Dawn, a high-altitude Crewed Dragon flight that will test what SpaceX is capable of on its own. Later on in the program Polaris plans to perform the first crewed Starship mission. However, no details as to what that will look like are public.
The second notable crewed flight for Starship is dearMoon. One of the first missions to be booked on Starship, dearMoon plans to launch a group of artists and athletes around the Moon. Other than having a selected crew, there is no real timeline for when this mission will fly.
Starship has the ability to disrupt the launch service industry, when that will happen will be determined on the rocket’s development milestones. But every crew SpaceX launches on its own into space is experienced gained for its true goal, making life multi-planetary.
List of crewed SpaceX Dragon launches
|Dates (UTC)
|Mission
|Crew
|Destination
|Dragon
|May 30 – August 2, 2020
|DM-2
|Doug Hurley
Bob Behken
|ISS
|Endeavour
|November 16, 2020 –
May 2, 2020
|Crew-1
|Micheal Hopkins
Victor Glover
Soichi Noguchi
Shannon Walker
|ISS
|Resilience
|April 23 – November 9, 2021
|Crew-2
|Shane Kimbrough
Megan MuchArthur
Akihiko Hoshide
Thomas Pesquet
|ISS
|Endeavour
|September 16 – 18, 2021
|Inspiration4
|Jared Issacman
Sian Proctor
Hayley Arcenaux
Chris Sembroski
|LEO
|Resilience
|November 11, 2021 –
May 6, 2022
|Crew-3
|Raja Chari
Robert Hines
Matthias Maurer
Kayla Barron
|ISS
|Endurance
|April 8 – 25, 2022
|Axiom-1
|Micheal López-Alegría
Larry Connor
Eytan Stibble
Mark Pathy
|ISS
|Endeavour
|April 27 – October 14, 2022
|Crew-4
|Kjell Lindgren
Robert Hines
Samatha Cristoforetti
Jessica Watkins
|ISS
|Freedom
|October 5, 2022 –
March 12, 2023
|Crew-5
|Nicole Mann
Josh Cassada
Koichi Wakata
Anna Kikina
|ISS
|Endurance
|March 2 – Current
|Crew-6
|Stephen Bowen
Warren Hoburg
Sultan Al Neyadi
Andrey Fedyaev
|ISS
|Endeavour
|May 21 – May 31, 2023
|Axiom-2
|Peggy Whitson
John Shoffner
Ali AlQarni
Rayyanah Barnawi
|ISS
|Freedom
|August 26 – Current
|Crew-7
|Jasmin Moghbeli
Andreas Mogensen
Satoshi Furukawa
Konstantin Borisov
|ISS
|Endurance
Other launch trackers
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments