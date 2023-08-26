List of all SpaceX crewed flights to space

Credit: Derek Wise / Space Explored

Since 2020, SpaceX has been the leader in launching crews to space for NASA. However, NASA’s bet on turning its Commercial Crew Program winners into commercial options has paid off with several missions in the books or planned that are for entirely private customers. Here’s a list of every crewed flight from SpaceX and who flew on it.

How many crewed missions has SpaceX launched? Since 2020, SpaceX has launched 11 crewed flights to space, seven for NASA and three for commercial customers.

SpaceX crewed launches at a glance

Number of crewed launches: 11 (NASA: 8, Commercial: 3)

Number of crew: 42 (Government: 32, Commercial: 10)

Destinations: ISS(10), LEO(1)

Dragons: 4 (Endeavour, Resilience, Endurance, Freedom)

SpaceX’s continued dominance over Boeing

Boeing was always favored to be the unofficial winner of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. They were supposed to beat SpaceX to space by a long shot due to their decades of experience with the Shuttle and ISS. However, Boeing is still trying to get its first crewed test flight off the ground. SpaceX is so far ahead that Starliner’s future as a commercial competitor is not even talked about.

Since 2020, SpaceX has expanded its fleet of Crewed Dragon spacecraft from one to four and tallied up 10 missions. These flights included many firsts like Inspiration4, the first fully commercial spaceflight, and Axiom-1, the first fully commercial mission to the ISS. Several more Axiom flights are planned as well as commercial missions from Polaris, the successor of Inspiration4. Meanwhile, Boeing is just trying to complete its original NASA-paid flights.

SpaceX Crew-6 crew walking out of NASA Crew Quarters before launch in their white and black SpaceX flight suits.

A prequel to crewed Starship flights

All of this looms beneath the shadow of a much larger program that would bring humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This of course is known as Starship and is being developed currently down at the company’s Starbase facility in South Texas. While the rocket has only launched once, and not very far, there is already a list of people getting ready to fly it to space.

The first of which will be Polaris. Currently, the focus of the Polaris Program is Polaris Dawn, a high-altitude Crewed Dragon flight that will test what SpaceX is capable of on its own. Later on in the program Polaris plans to perform the first crewed Starship mission. However, no details as to what that will look like are public.

A fully stacked Starship rocket down in Starbase, Texas. Image: Theresa Cross / Space Explored

The second notable crewed flight for Starship is dearMoon. One of the first missions to be booked on Starship, dearMoon plans to launch a group of artists and athletes around the Moon. Other than having a selected crew, there is no real timeline for when this mission will fly.

Starship has the ability to disrupt the launch service industry, when that will happen will be determined on the rocket’s development milestones. But every crew SpaceX launches on its own into space is experienced gained for its true goal, making life multi-planetary.

List of crewed SpaceX Dragon launches

Dates (UTC) Mission Crew Destination Dragon May 30 – August 2, 2020 DM-2 Doug Hurley

Bob Behken ISS Endeavour November 16, 2020 –

May 2, 2020 Crew-1 Micheal Hopkins

Victor Glover

Soichi Noguchi

Shannon Walker ISS Resilience April 23 – November 9, 2021 Crew-2 Shane Kimbrough

Megan MuchArthur

Akihiko Hoshide

Thomas Pesquet ISS Endeavour September 16 – 18, 2021 Inspiration4 Jared Issacman

Sian Proctor

Hayley Arcenaux

Chris Sembroski LEO Resilience November 11, 2021 –

May 6, 2022 Crew-3 Raja Chari

Robert Hines

Matthias Maurer

Kayla Barron ISS Endurance April 8 – 25, 2022 Axiom-1 Micheal López-Alegría

Larry Connor

Eytan Stibble

Mark Pathy ISS Endeavour April 27 – October 14, 2022 Crew-4 Kjell Lindgren

Robert Hines

Samatha Cristoforetti

Jessica Watkins ISS Freedom October 5, 2022 –

March 12, 2023 Crew-5 Nicole Mann

Josh Cassada

Koichi Wakata

Anna Kikina ISS Endurance March 2 – Current Crew-6 Stephen Bowen

Warren Hoburg

Sultan Al Neyadi

Andrey Fedyaev ISS Endeavour May 21 – May 31, 2023 Axiom-2 Peggy Whitson

John Shoffner

Ali AlQarni

Rayyanah Barnawi ISS Freedom August 26 – Current Crew-7 Jasmin Moghbeli

Andreas Mogensen

Satoshi Furukawa

Konstantin Borisov ISS Endurance

