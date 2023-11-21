Space Explored Podcast 69: Astra is at an inflection point

This week Seth and Jared discuss (the now past) flight of SpaceX’s Starship rocket, Virgin Galactic layoffs. But the main topic this week is Astra, which is in trouble again, as they try to secure are financing.
The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.
- FAA approves SpaceX’s Starship rocket for a second launch
- Starship’s next launch could be happening soon (But actually this)
- Astra founders looking to take company private before it runs out of cash
- Astra is running out of cash and is almost out of options
- Virgin Galactic lays off 18% of its workforce and pausing flights to focus on next-gen vehicle
