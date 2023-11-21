 Skip to main content

Space Explored Podcast 69: Astra is at an inflection point

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Nov 21 2023 - 8:20 am PT
This week Seth and Jared discuss (the now past) flight of SpaceX’s Starship rocket, Virgin Galactic layoffs. But the main topic this week is Astra, which is in trouble again, as they try to secure are financing.

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

Virgin Galactic

Astra

