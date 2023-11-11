Starship’s next launch could be happening soon

Image: SpaceX

SpaceX stacked its Starship rocket late this week ahead of rumors the FAA will be granting SpaceX another launch soon. While the launch might be another week or so out, the latest step SpaceX has made is attaching flight termination charges on the rocket.

SpaceX takes a near final step before launch

Just after midnight on Friday morning, SpaceX stacked its Starship 25 on top of its Super Heavy Booster 9. Each time SpaceX completes these stacks we get closer and closer to seeing this rocket fly for the second time.

After completing the stack, SpaceX shared via X (formally Twitter) that they company is working towards getting ready to fly “as early as November 17.” Of course that is still pending approval by the FAA.

The reason why we believe SpaceX is getting very close to launching is because we saw flight termination system (FTS) explosives being installed Thursday before stacking. This is all handled before the vehicle is stacked as it’s easier to reach where these explosives are to be installed than when they’re in the air. Are they armed? We aren’t sure. Most likely they are not as we do expect SpaceX to destack at least one more time before launching.

Starship FTS (Flight Termination System) Explosives are on the move and about to be installed! A sure sign that launch is happening as soon as Nov. 15th!



Is the FAA done yet?

What could be going on is that there are a lot of side conversations happening between SpaceX and the FAA and it could have been discussed that launch operations will be approved soon. So SpaceX is getting as much as it can done ahead of the approval. Friday was a federal holiday, which means both the FAA and Fish and Wildlife Service personnel were off of work, stopping any potential paperwork from being finished.

Monday those workers will be back at their desk, meaning we might just see something announced then or later in the week.

SpaceX is currently waiting on the FWS to finish an environmental review of Starship’s new pad infrastructure. Between April’s inaugural flight and now, SpaceX has installed a water suppression system and heavy steal plate under the launch pad to mitigate sound and exhaust plumes.

Once the FWS finishes its review, we expect the FAA to grant SpaceX another launch per its launch license as the agency has already finished its safety review and mishap investigation into April’s failed flight.

Coast Guard records still show a potential launch date on November 15, that will most likely be updated to the 17th in a future Notice to Mariners. If the FAA approves a new launch Monday, Friday is very much in the cards for a launch attempt. Although don’t be shocked to see the date slip into the following week due to any number of reasons like a later approval or technical problems with the rocket or pad.