FAA closes safety review of SpaceX’s Starship rocket

The FAA announced that it has finished its safety review of SpaceX’s Starship rocket. This is another big step in getting an updated launch license for SpaceX to perform Starship’s second launch. However, there is still another step needed before SpaceX can perform that next test.

SpaceX clears one more hurdle on road to launch

In a statement shared to those that have been following SpaceX’s Starship launch licensing, the FAA shared it has closed out the safety review process for the launcher. This is an important step that looks into whether or not SpaceX’s next Starship launch won’t cause any harm to the public.

The FAA completed the safety review portion of the Space Starship-Super Heavy license evaluation on Oct. 31. A safety review is focused on issues that affect public health and safety of property. It consists of evaluating the applicant’s safety organization, system safety processes, flight safety analysis, and quantitative risk criteria for launch, reentry, and vehicle disposal.

All of this scrutiny from the FAA is coming after SpaceX’s first launch of its Starship rocket back in April. During that launch the rocket cleared the tower and made it almost through stage separation. However, something in that part of the system failed which left the almost 400 foot rocket tumbling out of control.

SpaceX was forced to terminate the flight by detonating the explosive charges placed along the rocket designed to break it apart.

A formal mishap investigation followed the flight and was closed out in September. SpaceX had to implement a long list of corrective actions, many of which were already completed throughout the year. One of those changes included changing how Starship would separate its stages. Instead of hydraulic pushers or using momentum, the company has moved to hot staging.

Hot staging is where you fire up the second stage engines while still attached to the first stage booster. The thrust produced by those engines will separate the two, it also increases efficiency of the rocket. However, it takes some extra hardware to make it happen and not damage the first stage. Super Heavy received extra shielding to its top to withstand the extra force. It also received a hot stage adaptor ring that adds venting slots for the exhaust to escape.

SpaceX is all ready to fly now with completing multiple wet dress rehearsals over the last few months with dozens of stackings and destackings of its currently flight ready Super Heavy booster and Starship vehicle. Although SpaceX still has to wait on one more regulatory item before it can fly.

FWS’s environmental review still ongoing

While the FAA has stated that Starship is safe to the public for launching, an environmental review is still underway. SpaceX added a deluge system to the rocket that was not a part of the original review so that system needs to be looked at.

The FAA is continuing to work on the environmental review. As part of its environmental review, the FAA is consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on an updated Biological Assessment under the Endangered Species Act. The FAA and the USFWS must complete this consultation before the environmental review portion of the license evaluation is completed.

The other week we saw a large presence of Fish and Wildlife personnel out at Starbase. The agency stated it would complete its assessment within 135 days of beginning it on October 19 but planned to take less than that.

Rumors of an early November launch are obviously off the table and it now seems the launch could take place mid to late November instead.