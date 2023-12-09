Space Explored Podcast 71: Lets talk seriously about the Artemis Program

This week Seth and Jared go over the top stories from the last week but for the main topic they piggy back off of Smarter Everyday’s video about Apollo versus Artemis. A mandatory watch for everyone.
Subscribe:
The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week’s biggest stories with a main deep dive topic. Recorded Tuesdays and released Thursday, every week.
Read more
- Firefly completes first hot fire of a new rocket engine for upgraded Antares
- Delays coming to NASA’s Dragonfly Titan drone
- Amazon is launching Kuiper satellites on its competitor’s rocket, but why?
- I Was SCARED To Say This To NASA… (But I said it anyway) – Smarter Every Day 293 [Video]
- Do you think SpaceX will hit 100 launches in 2023? [Poll]
Follow Jared on his socials:
Join Seth in the Space Explored Discord:
Catch on past Space Explored Podcast episodes:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments