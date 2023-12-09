Space Explored Podcast 71: Lets talk seriously about the Artemis Program

This week Seth and Jared go over the top stories from the last week but for the main topic they piggy back off of Smarter Everyday’s video about Apollo versus Artemis. A mandatory watch for everyone.

The Space Explored Podcast is hosted by Editor-in-Chief Seth Kurkowski and YouTuber Jared Sanders, who discuss the last week's biggest stories with a main deep dive topic.

