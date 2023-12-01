Amazon is launching Kuiper satellites on its competitor’s rocket, but why?

Image: Jared Locke / Space Explored

In a rather surprising and weird move, Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 flights with SpaceX to deploy its Project Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit. The launch contract comes after Amazon bought 77 launches from SpaceX competitors and receiving a lawsuit from a pension fund for not including SpaceX in the bids, the most reliable and successful launch provider on the market.



On Friday, Amazon announced it signed a deal to launch its Project Kuiper satellites on three Falcon 9 rockets starting in 2025. This comes as a shock since Kuiper will be a direct competitor to Starlink, serving satellite internet directly to customers.

This brings the tech and retail giant up to 80 launches contracted to start deploying its space internet satellites starting as soon as next year. The company announced a massive group of launch contracts earlier this year with ULA, Arianespace, and Blue Origin, totaling 77 launches.

ULA’s Vulcan rocket would launch the majority of those missions with 38 launches signed for. This large deal of launches lead to a lawsuit by a pension fund that Amazon should have included SpaceX into the mix as it is the more reliable and effective launch provider currently operational. Accusing Amazon that Jeff Bezos‘ feud with Elon Musk lead to SpaceX not being considered, harming shareholders.

That point does make you think, why Amazon chose three rockets, Vulcan, Ariane 6, and New Glenn, which are all underdevelopment still, to launch it’s satellites under stress of a FCC deadline of July 2026.

Amazon also purchased several ULA Atlas V rockets, however, production of that rocket has begun to whine down as its phased out in favor of Vulcan.

SpaceX launches of Kuiper satellites are stated to begin in mid-2025, but the company hopes to begin operational satellite deployments early next year.



So why would Amazon choose SpaceX to launch its satellites even after it signed so many contracts with other providers?

One might think it’s because the company is looking for a reliable and timely access to space as its other rides have continued to face delays in development. However, these launches aren’t planned to take place until mid-2025 and for only three launches, negating any benefit of getting a head start on deploying its satellites in early 2024 (when its other options won’t be available).

We do expect Amazon to use its Atlas V rockets to begin launching Kuiper satellites in 2024 but it and ULA are far from being the quickest launchers in the world. Usually taking months between launches rather than days like SpaceX. Amazon has, however, invested heavily into ULA to increase its potential launch cadence. Although that is mostly for Vulcan.

One coincidence with Amazon’s announcement today is that it came three days before it was set to defend itself in court over its lawsuit. So one could speculate here if that had anything to do with a new round of launch contracts with SpaceX.

Elon Musk said on his social media platform X, “SpaceX launches competitor satellite systems without favor to its own satellites. Fair and square.”

Kuiper is just one of many LEO satellite constellation being built. It’s also expected to be the third of the major satellite constellations along side Starlink and OneWeb but details on pricing and availability are yet to be known.

Amazon says it plans to begin limited testing with early customers in the second half of next year.