Rocket Lab set this year up for great success as it hopes to both bring a new vehicle closer to operation by the end of 2024 while also launching up to 22 Electron rockets. Between the regular old electron and the HASTE test vehicle flavors, here’s a list of all rockets Rocket Lab has launched so far in 2024.

How many rockets has Rocket Lab launched in 2024? So far, Rocket Lab has launched five rocket in 2024, five Electron and no HASTEs.

Rocket Lab 2024 launches at a glance

Number of launches: 5 (Electron: 5, HASTE: 0)

Launch success rate: 100%

Launch rate: 22.8 days

New Zealand launches: 4 (Pad A: 0, Pad B: 4)

Virginia, USA launches: 1

Total payload mass: ~477 kg (Does not include HASTE or classified payloads)

Successful recoveries: 1 (Attempts: 1)

The year for a reflown Electron booster?

Rocket Lab is deep in its development of the once thought impossible thought of converting its Electron to be reusable. The company has already reflown a Rutherford engine but not yet an entire first stage of an Electron rocket.

Rocket Lab has stated that they are finishing up a series of final tests on changes made to the recoverable version of the Electron before attempting an entire reflight. Now the big question will be what customer would feel comfortable flying on that first mission?

While SpaceX has proved that reflown rockets are as reliable as a brand new booster, if not more. They are the only ones able to show that as true, another company, which didn’t design its rocket to he reusable from the start, might not follow in its footsteps.

With that said, Rocket Lab is moving forward with reusability both with Electron and its future rocket.

Neutron development well underway

While this year is looking to be the busiest for Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket, ironically it might also be for the company’s next launcher, Neutron.

The medium launch rocket is now deep into development with test tanks, stages, and engine hot fires taking place. Neutron ill compete directly with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and be designed from the ground up for reusability.

In 2023 Rocket Lab was hopeful for a first launch of Neutron this year, however, the company CEO, Peter Beck, expressed the possibility of delays like any other rocket programs. The leading concerns in Neutron’s development according to Beck are the second stage and new Archimedes engines.

While all that is being done, Rocket Lab will have to finish building its new launch complex and possibly have a droneship built for landing Neutron’s booster down range. Lots of work ahead for Rocket Lab in 2024.

List of Rocket Lab launches in 2024

Date (UTC) Mission Payload Rocket Launch Pad Recovery January 31 Four Of A Kind 4 x Skylarks Electron LC-1B Successful

Splashdown February 18 On Closer Inspection ADRAS-J Electron LC-1B No Attempt March 12 Owl Night Long StriX-3 Electron LC-1B No Attempt March 21 Live and Let Fly NROL-123 Electron LC-2 No Attempt April 23 Beginning of the Swarm NeonSat-1

ACS3 Electron LC-1B No Attempt

