Watch SpaceX launch ESA’s EarthCARE mission from California

At 2:30 P.M. PT SpaceX plans to launch the ESA and JAXA mission called EarthCARE from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from SLC-4E with the booster making a landing at LZ-4 just a few hundred feet from the launch pad.

EarthCARE will study Earth’s clouds and aerosols to better understand global warming and the changing climate of our planet.

You can watch live coverage from ESA already live on their YouTube channel. SpaceX’s coverage will begin closer to launch over on X.