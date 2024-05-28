 Skip to main content

Watch SpaceX launch ESA’s EarthCARE mission from California

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | May 28 2024 - 2:38 pm PT
0 Comments
Image: SpaceX

At 2:30 P.M. PT SpaceX plans to launch the ESA and JAXA mission called EarthCARE from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from SLC-4E with the booster making a landing at LZ-4 just a few hundred feet from the launch pad.

EarthCARE will study Earth’s clouds and aerosols to better understand global warming and the changing climate of our planet.

You can watch live coverage from ESA already live on their YouTube channel. SpaceX’s coverage will begin closer to launch over on X.

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Comments

Guides

Falcon 9

Falcon 9

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designe…
SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)

SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.)
Launch ESA JAXA

Author

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing