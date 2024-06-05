 Skip to main content

Watch Boeing launch its first crewed Starliner mission to the ISS

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Jun 5 2024 - 6:31 am PT
Image: ULA

After about a month of delays due to a helium leak and review of its propulsion system, Boeing and NASA are ready to launch the final test flight of the Commercial Crew Program, Starliner Crewed Flight Test.

On board are NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, veteran Navy aviators, test pilots, and astronauts, that will make sure Starliner is ready for crewed operations. Liftoff on an Atlas V is planned for 10:52 P.M. ET on Wednesday June 5.

This launch follows two previous launch scrubs due to rocket issues and then a longer delay due to Starliner. If a delay happens today, teams have a 24-hour delay tomorrow, June 6. If a delay pushes it past tomorrow, further delays are possible because expired components on the Atlas V.

Live launch coverage is provided via NASA’s streaming services on the agency’s website, your TV, and on YouTube.

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.

