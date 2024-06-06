 Skip to main content

Watch Boeing Starliner dock with the International Space Station

Jun 6 2024
Image: NASA

NASA and Boeing teams are targeting a 12:15 P.M. ET docking of Starliner with the International Space Station after a successful liftoff Wednesday morning.

The Starliner Crewed Flight Test mission is the final test flight and first crewed flight for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The goal of this mission is to do one final shakedown of all the systems to ensure it is capable of flying operational crewed missions to the ISS for NASA.

On board are NASA astronauts and former Navy test pilots, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. They will do various non-normal operations of the spacecraft during different parts of the mission to make sure that if future crews need to take over manual control of Starliner, the spacecraft can handle it.

NASA’s coverage of the docking can be found almost anywhere, all social media pages, on your TV, and on YouTube.

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.

