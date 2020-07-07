Virgin Galactic to unveil ‘SpaceShip’ cabin design for suborbital launch service

Virgin Galactic will host a video walkthrough of the crew cabin for private astronauts inside its SpaceShipTwo Unity later this month. The virtual event is expected to coincide with the launch of a new experience for learning about the upcoming suborbital commercial launch service.

What to know

Virgin Galactic will stream video of the cabin interior design over YouTube on July 28

Safety and functionality are key objectives to the cabin design

SpaceShipTwo recently completed a successful glide flight from New Mexico

What would ordinarily be a major press event for Virgin Galactic is being transformed into a virtual event that can be experienced globally. The company says it has developed “cutting edge digital platforms” to provide “an opportunity for detailed and immersive exploration of the cabin interior” amid travel restrictions and live gathering limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch

Virgin Galactic will stream the SpaceShip cabin reveal live on YouTube:

