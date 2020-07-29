Space Time: Mars 2020 with Scott Messer of ULA, NASA’s Dr. Lori Glaze and Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen

Space Time is a new podcast from Space Explored, part of the 9to5Mac Network.
In this Mars 2020 edition of Space Time, Zac Hall speaks with Dr. Lori Glaze (Planetary Science Division Director) and Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen (Associate Administrator, Science) of NASA, and Scott Messer (Program Manager for NASA’s Launch Service Program missions) of ULA.
