Christina Koch and Jessica Meir land in Guinness World Records 2021 for historic all-female spacewalk

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history on October 18, 2019, when the two spacewomen completed the first all-female spacewalk. Now, both women are being recognized for their achievements in space by the Guinness World Records.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch also broke the record for the longest female to live in space after 328 days away from Earth. Both achievements will be included in the 2021 Guinness World Records.