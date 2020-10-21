Space Force selects General Stephen N. Whiting to lead Space Operations Command

US Space Force Chief of Space Operations General Jay Raymond has selected General Stephen N. Whiting to serve as Space Operations Command. General Whiting previously served as Deputy Commander, Headquarters United States Space Force.

From General Whiting’s biography:

Maj. Gen. Whiting is a 1989 distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He is a space operations officer and has commanded the 13th Space Warning Squadron, Clear Air Force Station, Alaska; the 614th Air and Space Operations Center and Joint Space Operations Center, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.; the 21st Space Wing, Peterson AFB, Colo.; and the Combined Force Space Component Command and 14th Air Force, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.

Earlier this month, Space Force enlisted its first four recruits who will head to bootcamp as trainees. Space Force also swore in its first vice chief of space operations, Lt. Gen. David D. “DT” Thompson, who assumed the role on October 4.

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John “Jay” Raymond establishes the first of three Space Force Field Commands.

General Stephen N. Whiting will lead Space Operations Command. (@ussfspoc)

.@SpaceForceCSO: General Whiting is the right leader to become the first commander of this command and to accelerate a transformation of space operations. He has mastered command at every level.

.@SpaceForceCSO: As the primary force provider for United States Space Command.

[@ussfspoc Space Professionals] are charged to lead space operations out of the pivot-point, to accelerate the transformation necessary to compete and win a modern conflict – to prepare for war that begins or extends into space.

.@SpaceForceCSO: I’m convinced that war will be fought at high-speeds and over great distances. To win we must be fast and agile.

.@SpaceForceCSO: To go fast, you must inspire a bias toward action at every echelon: Field Commands, Deltas, Squadrons, and Crews.

.@SpaceForceCSO: To enable our long-term strategic advantage, you must take tactical risks.

.@SpaceForceCSO: To remove barriers to change, you must challenge the status quo.

.@SpaceForceCSO: To compete indefinitely, you must innovate faster than competitors.

.@SpaceForceCSO: And to innovate, you must empower a diverse cadre of Joint Warfighters.

.@SpaceForceCSO: I know you all have the initiative, character, and intellect to build the Space Operations Command we need to compete, to deter and to win.

