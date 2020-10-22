Watch: SpaceX launching 60 internet satellites to space on 15th Starlink mission [U]

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket today at 12:14 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX is sending its fourteenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.
Falcon 9’s first stage will land autonomously on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff. Satellite deployment will occur roughly one hour after takeoff.
Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.
What to know
- Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from two previous missions including GPS III and a previous Starlink mission
- Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean
- Starlink satellites will be deployed in space about one hour after liftoff
How to watch
Starlink live coverage will be available here: