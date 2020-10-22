Watch: SpaceX launching 60 internet satellites to space on 15th Starlink mission [U]

Standing down from today's launch of Starlink to allow additional time for mission assurance work; will announce next launch opportunity once confirmed on the Range — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 22, 2020

Just a small-seeming issue with loss of upper stage camera. Probably nothing serious, but standing down to re-examine whole vehicle just in case. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2020

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket today at 12:14 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX is sending its fourteenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.

Falcon 9’s first stage will land autonomously on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff. Satellite deployment will occur roughly one hour after takeoff.

Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.

What to know

Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from two previous missions including GPS III and a previous Starlink mission

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean

Starlink satellites will be deployed in space about one hour after liftoff

How to watch

Starlink live coverage will be available here:

More