Watch: SpaceX launching 60 internet satellites to space on 15th Starlink mission [U]

- Oct. 22nd 2020 7:48 am PT

Starlink launch. Photo credit: Daryl Sausse
Comments (0)

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket today at 12:14 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX is sending its fourteenth batch of Starlink satellites to space. These satellites will be used for a new global broadband service that will focus on bringing internet connectivity to underserved areas.

Falcon 9’s first stage will land autonomously on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff. Satellite deployment will occur roughly one hour after takeoff.

Watch the launch, landing, and deployment below.

What to know

  • Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used for and recovered from two previous missions including GPS III and a previous Starlink mission
  • Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean
  • Starlink satellites will be deployed in space about one hour after liftoff

How to watch

Starlink live coverage will be available here:

More

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX
Falcon 9

Falcon 9
Starlink

About the Author