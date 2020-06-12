What to know when Starlink satellite broadband internet testing comes to your neighborhood? SpaceX has a new signup form for early adopters

SpaceX has published a new web form for signing up for updates on its Starlink satellite broadband internet service. Potential Starlink customers (in the U.S. for now at least) can provide an email address and a ZIP code to be notified when testing opportunities open in local areas.

Here’s the message SpaceX shares after signing up for updates:

Starlink is designed to deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable. Private beta testing is expected to begin later this summer, followed by public beta testing, starting with higher latitudes. If you provided us with your zip code, you will be notified via email if beta testing opportunities become available in your area. In the meantime, we will continue to share with you updates about general service availability and upcoming Starlink launches.

The new form has gone live just hours before SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellites into orbit. The upcoming Starlink launch on a Falcon 9 rocket will also be the first Starlink ridesharing mission. Three earth-imaging satellites from Planet will be deployed on the mission.

Sign up and learn more at Starlink.com.

H/T Eric Berger