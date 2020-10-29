NASA hosting Expedition 1 crew as International Space Station reaches 20-year milestone

The International Space Station will reach a new milestone on Monday, November 2: 20 years of hosting a continuous human presence in space. In celebration, Space Foundation board member Jeanne Meserve is interviewing the original three-person crew of Expedition 1, the first long-duration mission on ISS.

Follow along as William Shepherd (NASA astronaut and Commander of Expedition 1), Sergei Krikalev (Russian cosmonaut and Flight Engineer of Expedition 1), and Yuri Gidzenko (Russian cosmonaut and Soyuz Commander of Expedition 1) discuss their experience on ISS that started two decades ago.

