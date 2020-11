A crew of four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday, ahead of the launch set to happen this Saturday (November 14). The astronauts are Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins, and Soichi Noguchi.

Their mission, which is called Crew-1, will consist of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket taking them to the International Space Station. You can view photos of both the crew and Falcon 9 rocket in the gallery below.

























Via NASA (flickr)