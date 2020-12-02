SpaceX Starship SN8 on track for high-altitude hop as soon as Friday

SpaceX has been positioned to attempt the first high-altitude hop with a prototype version of its next-generation Starship vehicle all week, and there’s now a clear signal for when we can expect the dramatic launch to occur.

A NOTAM, or notice to airmen, has been filed issuing a temporary flight restriction, or TFR, over SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The TFR covers an indefinite altitude, although SpaceX is attempting to send Starship Serial Number 8 prototype vehicle up to 15 kilometers during this test flight. SpaceX previously completed 150-meter hop tests using earlier prototype Starship builds, so the upcoming test will go 100 times higher.

The temporary flight restriction over SpaceX’s launch site in South Texas covers December 4 through December 6. This means we can expect SpaceX to attempt its first high-altitude launch attempt with Starship SN8 as soon as Friday.

Catch up on our Starship coverage here:

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!