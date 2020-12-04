Space Time 6: Starship SN8 hop, SpaceX CRS-21 mission, Aevum RAVN X

Zac Hall and Seth Kurkowski talk about planned SpaceX Starship flight tests, SpaceX’s CRS-21 launch for NASA, what’s happening with the first Space Launch System core stage at Stennis Space Center, and more.
Stories
- SpaceX Starship SN8 on track for high-altitude hop as soon as Friday
- What to know about Starship and SpaceX’s first 9-mile high test flight with SN8 happening this week
- CRS-21: These experiments are headed to the ISS with SpaceX’s new Dragon 2 capsule
- SLS for Christmas: NASA sets date for Green Run Hot Fire test at Stennis Space Center
- Orion spacecraft readiness may come down to the wire for NASA’s Artemis I mission around Moon
- $1 to $15k: NASA taps four companies to collect Moon rocks in proof-of-concept mission
- Rocket Lab details next steps toward reusing future Electron boosters in 2021 after first splashdown
- Aevum unveils RAVN X, a fully autonomous air-launch system that looks straight out of science fiction
- Virgin Orbit plans to return to flight before end of this year
- Virgin Galactic sets flight window for sub-orbital spaceplane after recent COVID-19 shutdown
