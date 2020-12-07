Video: Watch this aerial SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch footage caught from a helicopter

After the launch of SpaceX’s 21st Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station, SpaceX published a unique point-of-view of the rocket launch being tracked on video from mid-air in a helicopter.

SpaceX tracked the rocket during ascent from the chopper. While most tracking footage comes from the ground, this view provides a unique perspective of the launch from air.

Tracking from this view is a challenge to overcome due to both the movement of the helicopter and shifting location of a rocket as it accelerates to the speed of sound.

The last time we got to see something unique like this was during SpaceX’s Inflight Abort Test with the Dragon spacecraft where they used thermal cameras on an airplane to track the launch and abort.

Tracking footage from a helicopter of today’s Falcon 9 launch off LC-39A pic.twitter.com/7rYVZRTS18 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 7, 2020

More

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!